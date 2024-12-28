Daniels scores 25 in Cal Baptist’s 79-73 win against Jackson State

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. had 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 79-73 victory against Jackson State on Saturday night.

Daniels also contributed five assists for the Lancers (7-6). Martel Williams shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Kendal Coleman shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Tigers (0-13) were led by Dorian McMillian, who posted 20 points and two steals. Daeshun Ruffin added 20 points and two steals for Jackson State. Shannon Grant also had 10 points. The Tigers have lost 14 consecutive games, dating to a season-ending loss in the 2024 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

