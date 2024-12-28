Cardinals’ Trey McBride reaches milestones, but deflection off helmet leads to loss

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trey McBride became the 10th tight end in NFL history to have 100 catches in a season and had one of the best games of his three-year career Saturday night for the Arizona Cardinals.

However, an unlucky bounce prevented the Cardinals from rallying for a victory over the Los Angeles Rams Saturday night.

The Cardinals had first-and-goal at the 5 in the final minute, but Kyler Murray’s pass deflected off McBride’s helmet in the end zone. Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon made a fingertip grab for the interception, preserving Los Angeles’ 13-9 victory.

Murray compared the loss to a 2021 defeat in Green Bay, where the Cardinals drove down the field, but Murray’s pass was picked off in the end zone, allowing the Packers to hold on for a 24-21 victory.

“I can think of a couple of games I played where we drove all the way down and felt like for sure we were going to win the game,” Murray said. “Like that feeling of we drove down the field. There’s nothing the defense could do with us. We were kind of having our way and at the end a (lousy) turn of events. That’s what it comes down to. We were unlucky.”

McBride tied a career high with 12 catches, and the 123 receiving yards were his second-highest total. He is the first tight end in franchise history to reach the century mark in receptions.

“He made a lot of plays. I thought he had some great catch and runs,” coach Jonathan Gannon said.

McBride also reached the end zone for the first time this season on a 1-yard reception midway through the third quarter to get the Cardinals to 10-6.

However, Chad Ryland’s extra point was blocked by linebacker Michael Hoecht, which is why the Cardinals had to go for a go-ahead touchdown instead of a game-tying field goal at the end.

“It was a little leaky in the protection. Hoecht does a good job. We have to be a little better in technique there,” Gannon said.

Murray tried to go to McBride in the end zone on two previous plays on that drive before they connected. The second one ended up being negated by a holding penalty on Hoecht, which gave the Cardinals first-and-goal at the 1.

“I think (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) was calling for that moment. I was glad to get him in the end zone. Wish we would have had another one,” said Murray, who completed 33 of 48 passes for 321 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

McBride has at least seven catches and 70 yards in five of his past six. He has 104 receptions for 1,081 yards. The record for receptions by a tight end in a season is 116 by Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz in 2018. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce has the yardage mark with 1,416 in 2020.

Besides McBride, Gannon and Murray were encouraged by Marvin Harrison Jr.’s night. The rookie, who was the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL draft, tied a season high with six catches for 96 yards.

“In your rookie year, you want to get better every week. The game has to slow down for him,” Murray said, “The reps are priceless. He is getting continuity with me and learning the nuances of the game. During the offseason, we can get to go to work.”

After being 6-4 and leading the NFC West at the bye week, the Cardinals have dropped four of five and are guaranteed their third straight losing season.

“When we play our brand of ball, we can compete and beat anyone, but it doesn’t mean a lot right now,” Gannon said. “I know we’re close. We’re there, but we’re not there.”

