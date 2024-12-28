A missing Tennessee girl, 14, was left in the woods by a man she met online, sheriff says

HAHNVILLE, La. (AP) — A missing 14-year-old Tennessee girl has been found safe in the Louisiana woods, where authorities say she was left by a man who had picked her up from her home after the two met online. Authorities say 28-year-old Alexander Materne drove the girl to his home in St. Rose, Louisiana, on Monday and had sex, after which the girl disclosed her age. Officials say Materne then brought the girl to a secluded, wooded area and left her there with a tent, food and water. After officers began questioning him, Materne led investigators to the girl’s location on Wednesday. Materne faces numerous charges, including aggravated kidnapping of a child. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney to comment.

