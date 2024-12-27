Skip to Content
News

YFD extinguishes early morning pallet fire on East 10th Street

KYMA
By
Published 12:14 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire was extinguished in the area of East 10th Street Friday morning, according to Yuma Fire Department (YFD).

At about 5:22 a.m. on December 27, firefighters were called regarding a pallet fire on 10th Street and S. 1st. Avenue.

The fire was spreading in the lot, which had pallets, forklifts and storage material.

YFD firefighters were helped by Rural Metro.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content