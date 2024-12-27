YFD extinguishes early morning pallet fire on East 10th Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire was extinguished in the area of East 10th Street Friday morning, according to Yuma Fire Department (YFD).

At about 5:22 a.m. on December 27, firefighters were called regarding a pallet fire on 10th Street and S. 1st. Avenue.

The fire was spreading in the lot, which had pallets, forklifts and storage material.

YFD firefighters were helped by Rural Metro.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.