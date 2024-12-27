What to know about South Korean acting President Han’s impeachment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The impeachment of South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo has plunged the country into further political turmoil, coming less than two weeks after lawmakers impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The successive impeachments that suspended the country’s top two officials are unprecedented, and the deputy prime minister and finance minister, Choi Sang-mok, is now South Korea’s new interim leader. Upon taking over power, Choi swiftly ordered the military to boost readiness to thwart potential North Korean aggressions and told diplomats to reassure key partners like the U.S. and Japan. The governing party argued Han’s impeachment was “invalid,” and filed a petition with the Constitutional Court to review the vote. It’s not clear when the court will rule on that request.

