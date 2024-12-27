US sanctions the founder of Georgia’s ruling political party

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has imposed sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of Georgia’s ruling political party. The State and Treasury departments said Friday that Ivanishvili has steered the country away from a pro-Western stance and towards Russia. The designation of Ivanishvili is the latest in a series of sanctions the U.S. has slapped on Georgian politicians and this year. Those sanctions include freezes on assets and properties those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions or that might enter U.S. jurisdictions as well as travel bans on the targets and members of their families.

