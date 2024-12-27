Takeaways from AP’s report on social safety nets in states that ban abortion
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Recent research and an analysis by The Associated Press found states with restrictive abortion laws have more porous safety nets for mothers and young children. In Tennessee, people of childbearing age are more likely to live in maternal care deserts and face overall doctor shortages. Women, infants and children are less likely to be enrolled in a government nutrition program. And the state is among 10 that haven’t expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.