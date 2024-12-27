Student marches, traffic blockades in Serbia as protests persist over concrete canopy fall

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian university students have left piles of old school books outside the education ministry building as part of daily street protests demanding accountability over the collapse nearly two months ago of a concrete canopy that killed 15 people in the country’s north. Scattered traffic blockades were also held at various locations throughout Serbia on Friday at 11:52 a.m. — the exact time that the concrete construction on the front of the railway station building in Novi Sad crashed onto the people below. The traffic blockades have been held every Friday since the Nov. 1 crash, lasting 15 minutes for the 15 victims.

