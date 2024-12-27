NASA’s Parker Solar Probe survives close brush with the sun’s scorching surface

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA has confirmed that a spacecraft has made the closest approach to the sun. Earlier this week, the Parker Solar Probe passed within a mere 3.8 million miles of the sun. Space agency officials received an all-clear message Thursday night confirming Parker survived the journey. The spacecraft was launched in 2018 to get a close-up look at the sun. It’ll continue circling the sun at this distance until at least September. Scientists hope to better understand what drives the solar wind and why the sun’s outer atmosphere iis so much hotter than its surface.

