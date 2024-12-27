California man fatally shot by his parole officer, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — California Justice Department officials are investigating the death of a man who was shot by his parole officer in the early afternoon of Christmas Eve, authorities said Friday.

Jeremy Sanchez, 26, was being visited by the agent at his home in Fresno when a “physical altercation” broke out between the two, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

The officer fired his weapon and hit Sanchez, the department said. The officer is said to have tried to perform lifesaving measures, but Sanchez died at the scene.

Fresno police officers responded after three gunshots were heard in the area, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The parole officer involved has about 13 years of experience, CDCR spokesperson Pedro Calderon Michel said. Michel declined to release more information, including the name of the officer.

Fresno County court records show Sanchez served time after being convicted of domestic violence and resisting an officer. He also had an open misdemeanor vandalism case.

The incident is being reviewed by the Justice Department in line with state law, which requires it to investigate all officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

The CDCR’s Deadly Force Review Board will also review it after the criminal and administrative investigations, the department said.