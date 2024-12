YUMA, Ariz. (KMYA, KECY) - In 2024, Hanukkah began the same day as Christmas.

With Christmas behind us, the Festival of Light continues in Yuma.

Local families are celebrating Hanukkah with meaningful traditions and a strong sense of community.

Hanukkah celebrations are lighting up homes and hearts. For eight nights, families come together to share blessings and keep holiday traditions alive.