‘We fall and we rise’: Some amputees in Sierra Leone turn to farming to combat discrimination

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Sierra Leone’s brutal civil war from 1991-2002 created about 28,000 amputees. Now many live on the streets and beg, facing discrimination. They are often regarded as a shameful reminder of the war. One initiative is tackling this by training amputees to farm and strengthen their independence. Despite its success with 100 trainees so far, the project remains a rare example. The country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission says there is currently no specific support for amputees from the government.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.