The US says it pushed retraction of a famine warning for north Gaza. Aid groups express concern.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they asked for — and got — the retraction of an independent monitor’s warning of imminent famine in north Gaza. The internationally Famine Early Warning System Network issued the warning this week. The new report had warned that starvation deaths in north Gaza could reach famine levels as soon as next month. It cited what it called Israel’s “near-total blockade” of food and water. The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jacob Lew, criticized the finding as inaccurate and irresponsible. The U.S. Agency for International Development, which funds the famine-monitoring group, told the AP it had asked for and gotten the report’s retraction. USAID officials tell The Associated Press that it had asked the group for greater review of discrepancies in some of the data.

