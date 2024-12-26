Mother who fought for justice in daughter’s murder case involving Kennedy cousin has died

Dorthy Moxley, the mother who fought for decades to bring her teenage daughter’s killer to justice in a roller-coaster Connecticut murder case, has died. She was 92. Moxley’s son John told The Associated Press on Thursday that his mother died Tuesday at her home in Summit, New Jersey, of complications from flu and possibly pneumonia. Moxley had stoically endured countless legal twists and turns, many involving the prime suspect in the killing, Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel. Skakel was convicted of the crime but later freed after his murder conviction was vacated. Dorthy Moxley devoted much of her life to finding Martha’s killer and keeping the case in the public eye.

