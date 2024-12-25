Man arrested in Christmas Eve attack on 2 people at Manhattan’s Grand Central
NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of using a knife to slash a man and a woman in Manhattan’s Grand Central subway station is facing assault and menacing charges. Police say that the man was arrested on multiple charges after the attack at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. They say a 42-year-old man was left with an injured wrist while a 26-year-old woman suffered a neck injury. Police say both were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they remained in stable condition on Wednesday. It was not immediately known who will represent the man in court.