USC up to No. 4 in women’s AP Top 25 after win over UConn. UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame stay 1-3

Southern California jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll on Monday after edging UConn.

The Trojans moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 after beating the then-No. 4 Huskies 72-70 on Saturday night in a rematch of last season’s Elite Eight game that UConn won.

“It feels great to get the dub always,” USC star JuJu Watkins said after the victory. “I think it hit a little different knowing the history of last year and how they sent us home.”

This was the Trojans’ first win ever over UConn.

“This is a really significant win, and it’s a really significant win because of the stature of UConn’s program and what Geno Auriemma has done for our sport,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “It doesn’t matter to me that they haven’t won a championship in a couple years. There’s still a way that they prepare, a way that they play, that makes you better, and it made us better.”

UCLA, South Carolina and Notre Dame remained the top three teams. The Bruins received 30 of the 32 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks and the Fighting Irish each got one first-place vote.

UConn fell to seventh behind Texas and LSU.

Maryland, Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the top 10 teams.

Falling Blue Devils

Duke dropped five spots to No. 14 after losing to South Florida on Saturday. The Blue Devils’ other two losses this season were to Maryland and South Carolina. The Bulls are 7-6 on the season, with four of those losses coming against ranked opponents (UConn, Louisville, TCU and South Carolina).

Welcome back

Alabama jumped back into the poll at No. 20 two weeks after falling out. The Crimson Tide had an impressive 82-67 victory over Michigan State, handing the Spartans their first loss of the season. It was Alabama’s first victory over a ranked opponent this year.

Conference breakdown

The Southeastern Conference has eight teams in the poll this week with Alabama’s return. The Big Ten is next with seven. The ACC has six while the Big 12 has three and the Big East one.

Game of the week

No. 23 Michigan at No. 4 USC, Sunday. The Wolverines start Big Ten play with a trip to Los Angeles to face the Trojans on Sunday and then the Bruins a few days later. Coach Kim Barnes Arico’s young team is off to a 10-2 start.

