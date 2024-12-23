Tracking cooler temperatures and breezier conditions for the holiday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Above-normal and dry conditions will persist through the early portions of the week, although we will have some changes move in for the holiday.

A cold front will move through the region, which will bring in cooler temperatures and breezier conditions.

Stronger winds will start to move in Tuesday evening with stronger and gustier winds favoring the west.

We will have breezier and windy conditions on Christmas with gusts 20-30 MPH. Gusts could peak up to 40 MPH in Ocotillo.

If you are doing any traveling across the country for the holiday, there are some areas that could have some moderate weather impacts, make sure to check the weather conditions to the destination are you are heading to.

For us, the Desert Southwest is going to be beautiful.

We will see some passing clouds throughout the week, but rain chances remain little to none.

Otherwise, temperatures will drop into the low 70s and upper 60s for the holiday, with warmer temperatures in store for next weekend.