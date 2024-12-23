The family of a teenager fatally shot by police during a no-knock raid sues Alabama city

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old who was shot by SWAT police during a no-knock, predawn raid in Alabama, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police officers involved and the city of Mobile. Randall Adjessom was sleeping in his home when police executed a warrant as part of an investigation into his older brother. Adjessom was not a suspect and his older brother did not live at the house. Adjessom confronted police with a gun and was shot four times. Adjessom was one of four high-profile police killings that sparked a public outcry and led to an investigation by former federal prosecutor Kenyen Brown.

The Associated Press/Report For America

