Prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in fatal movie set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico prosecutors won’t pursue an appeal of a court’s decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin. The actor had been charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021. Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew on Monday the appeal of a July decision at trial to dismiss the charge. The decision to drop the appeal solidifies the decision by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer halfway through trial to dismiss the case on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.