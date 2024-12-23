New York City police working to ID woman set ablaze in subway and “person of interest” in her death

New York City police are working to identify the woman who died after being intentionally set on fire inside a stationary subway train. They were also trying to learn on Monday more information about a man, now in police custody, who is a “person of interest” in the crime. Chief of Transit Joseph Gulotta said Sunday that questions about the suspect’s background and whether the victim was homeless were all part of an active police investigation. Transit police apprehended the man hours after the fatal fire after receiving a report from three high school students who had recognized a suspect from surveillance and police body cam videos.

