Judge reinstates Ecuador’s vice president after deeming her suspension unconstitutional

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorian judge has reinstated Vice President Verónica Abad to her role and lifted the five-month suspension imposed against her by the Ministry of Labor for allegedly abandoning her duties. The judge on Monday ruled the sanction unconstitutional. It’s the latest twist in a feud between Abad and President Daniel Noboa whose origins are unknown. Abad’s fate is important for Noboa’s reelection strategy. He will have to request a leave of absence next month to be able to campaign ahead of February’s election. In his absence, Abad, as vice president, would take over his job.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.