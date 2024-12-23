Consumers rush for last-minute Christmas shopping in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the final holiday rush for last-minute Christmas shopping in the Desert Southwest.

Whether you're too busy or simply forget, people sometimes leave Christmas gift shopping to the very last minute, which is why one local store decided to do a procrastination sale.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 30% of consumers wait until the last couple days to finish their holiday shopping.

With gift shopping coming to a close, one local store decided to hold a special sale for all those last-minute shoppers.

“It’s a great benefit. You notice that the rush of people come in right before Christmas, everybody is in a panic trying to find gifts, but the fun part about all of it is you get to see your regular customers," said Tatum Ward, daughter of owner of Rebel and Rove.

Clothing store Rebel and Rove is offering a 25% sale on all items on December 23 for all the late holiday shoppers.

One local shopper says he's thankful for stores like this one because it gives them more time to wrap up their Christmas shopping.

“Working everyday, I can’t find the time to go out, so when I do, I just come over here and when I do find whichever shop is open - it does benefit me," said local customer Erick Mayoral.

The clock is definitely ticking and with Tuesday being Christmas Eve, Monday might be one of the last chances to buy those last-minute gifts.