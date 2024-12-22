Dolphins keep playoff hopes alive with 29-17 win over 49ers, who were eliminated Sunday afternoon

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 215 yards and a touchdown, Jason Sanders nailed five field goals, and the Miami Dolphins kept their playoff chances alive by beating the San Francisco 49ers 29-17 on Sunday.

The 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs before the game because of wins by the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders earlier Sunday. The loss ensured that last year’s NFC champions will have a losing season for the first time since 2020.

The Dolphins (7-8) helped their chances of making the playoffs for a third straight season, but will need to win their final two games and get help from losses by the Broncos, Chargers and Colts for that to happen.

Trailing by nine early in the fourth, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy found tight end Eric Saubert for a 2-yard score that cut the lead to 19-17, but the Niners couldn’t get past self-inflicted wounds.

After punting the ball back to Miami with 6:45 left, San Francisco was hit with consecutive penalties for illegal substitution, unnecessary roughness and offsides to give Miami 25 yards, helping set up Sanders’ 48-yard field goal that stretched the Dolphins’ lead to five.

The 49ers were penalized 11 times for 90 yards.

Cornerback Kader Kohou then intercepted Purdy on the next drive, after the quarterback was pressured by defensive tackle Calais Campbell. Dolphins running back De’Von Achane sealed it with a 50-yard touchdown run.

Tagovailoa finished 22 of 34. Purdy was 26 of 40 for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill’s inconsistent season continued. He caught just 3 of 7 targets for 29 yards and a touchdown, with drops on the first two drives of the game and another on a potential touchdown in the third.

Jonnu Smith caught six passes for 62 yards to set the Dolphins’ single-season franchise record for receptions (76) and receiving yards (802) by a tight end.

Sanders was 5 of 5, including a 54-yarder, which made him 11 of 13 on field goals of 50-plus yards this year. San Francisco’s Jake Moody missed a 41-yarder in the third.

Deebo Samuel caught his first touchdown since Week 6 on a 16-yard score in which he muscled through several defenders on his way into the end zone.

Miami moved into 49ers territory three times in the first half but settled for field goals before Hill’s 3-yard touchdown catch from Tagovailoa that put the Dolphins ahead with 3:20 left in the second.

Purdy then drove San Francisco 67 yards down the field to set up Moody’s 21-yard field goal to cut Miami’s lead to 13-10 at halftime.

Injuries

49ers: LB Dre Greenlaw (right calf), LG Aaron banks (knee) and LT Jaylon Moore (quad) left with injuries. … DE Leonard Floyd played through a shoulder injury suffered in the first quarter.

Dolphins: WR Jaylen Waddle did not play because of a knee injury suffered last week. … CB Kendall Fuller (knee) and LB Jordyn Brookes (quad/knee) left in the second half.

Up next

49ers: Host Detroit on Monday Dec. 30.

Dolphins: At Cleveland next Sunday.

