Williams puts up 25 as San Francisco knocks off Montana 71-67

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marcus Williams had 25 points in San Francisco’s 71-67 win over Montana on Saturday night.

Williams also contributed five rebounds for the Dons (10-3). Tyrone Riley IV added 17 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Malik Thomas shot 5 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Joe Pridgen led the way for the Grizzlies (7-6) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Te’Jon Sawyer added 13 points for Montana. Malik Moore also had 10 points and four assists.

