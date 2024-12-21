Uduje scores 22 as San Jose State beats Kennesaw State 89-65

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Josh Uduje scored 22 points as San Jose State beat Kennesaw State 89-65 on Saturday night.

Uduje shot 9 of 12 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (7-6). Latrell Davis scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the foul line. Sadaidriene Hall shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Simeon Cottle led the Owls (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Kennesaw State also got eight points from Ricardo Wright. Adrian Wooley also had seven points.

San Jose State took the lead with 17:58 left in the first half and never looked back. Hall led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 45-33 at the break. San Jose State pulled away with a 15-3 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 26 points. They outscored Kennesaw State by 12 points in the final half, as Davis led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

