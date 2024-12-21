Portland State earns 59-58 victory over Cal State Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson’s 14 points helped Portland State defeat Cal State Bakersfield 59-58 on Saturday night.

Johnson added six rebounds for the Vikings (7-5). Jaylin Henderson scored 12 points, going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line. Cole Farrell finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Fidelis Okereke finished with 15 points and two steals for the Roadrunners (6-7). Jaden Alexander added nine points for Cal State Bakersfield. Corey Stephenson also recorded eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Stephenson made two free throws to cap the scoring with 41 seconds left. He stole the ball from Qiant Myers 30 seconds later and then missed a layup an a tip-in attempt at the buzzer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.