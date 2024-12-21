No. 10 Oregon beats Stanford 76-61 in a matchup of former Pac-12 foes

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kwame Evans Jr. made 10 free throws on the way to a team-high 13 points and No. 10 Oregon beat Stanford 76-61 on Saturday night.

Evans made just one basket from the field — a 3-pointer — but managed to get to the line repeatedly to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Ducks (11-1) . Jackson Shelstad added 10 points as Oregon had nine players score at least five points.

Maxime Raynaud had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinal (9-3), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

This was the first nonconference game between the former Pac-12 rivals since the 1967 Portland Far West Classic as Oregon is playing its first season in the Big Ten and Stanford is now in the ACC.

The Ducks used a 16-3 run in the first half to take an 11-point lead and were never threatened in the second half on the way to the win.

Takeaways

Oregon: The Ducks, who have their best ranking since 2020, remained unbeaten in nonconference play as they rolled to the easy win.

Stanford: The Cardinal had been off to a solid start to the season under first-year coach Kyle Smith but hadn’t faced an opponent of Oregon’s quality.

Key moment

Stanford got within eight points late in the first half before Oregon closed with a 9-0 run over the final six minutes to take a 36-19 lead at the break.

Key stat

The Ducks held Stanford to 8-for-30 shooting from 3-point range and outscored the Cardinal 22-7 from the foul line.

Up next

Oregon hosts Weber State on Dec. 29, while Stanford heads to Clemson on Jan. 1 in its second ACC game.

