Nick Blankenburg scores in overtime as the Predators beat the Kings 3-2

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Blankenburg scored at 1:03 of overtime to help the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Zachary L’Heureux and Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Justus Annunen made 22 saves for Nashville, which is 2-0-1 in its last three games.

Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Kings, who are 8-1-2 in their last 11 games.

In overtime, Blankenburg converted the rebound of a shot by Filip Forsberg for his first goal as a member of the Predators.

Annunen, who was acquired from Colorado in a Nov. 30 trade, improved to 2-1-0 in three games with the Predators.

L’Heureux scored the game’s first goal with 5:44 remaining in the first.

Roman Josi drove down the left side and beat Kings defenseman Kyle Burroughs with a toe drag before finding Marchessault in front for his third goal in as many games.

Josi returned to the Nashville lineup after missing the last four games due to a lower-body injury.

Takeaways

Kings: Playing the sixth game of a seven-game trip, the Kings found a way to tie the game after falling behind by two goals.

Predators: Nashville is 2-7 this season in games that have gone to overtime.

Key moment

Marchessault had an apparent goal at 8:31 of the second negated by a hooking penalty. And, after serving that minor, he doubled Nashville’s lead at 14:00 of the second. He has five goals and three assists in a six-game points streak.

Key stat

The Kings went 0 for 1 on the power play Saturday. Los Angeles has not scored a man-advantage goal in six games, going 0 for 10 in that stretch.

Up next

The Kings visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday in the finale of their seven-game trip, while the Predators host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

