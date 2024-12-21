Mitchell scores 32, Idaho defeats Pacific 95-72

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Kolton Mitchell’s 32 points led Idaho over Pacific 95-72 on Saturday night.

Mitchell had six assists and three steals for the Vandals (5-8). Kristian Gonzalez added 20 points while shooting 7 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Julius Mims went 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks. Tyler Linhardt also had 14 points.

Elias Ralph led the Tigers (5-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Lamar Washington added 14 points, six assists and two blocks for Pacific. Petar Krivokapic also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.