McGhie’s 27 help UC San Diego knock off San Diego 77-71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler McGhie scored 27 points as UC San Diego beat San Diego 77-71 on Saturday night.

McGhie went 9 of 20 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Tritons (11-2). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line and added six assists. Hayden Gray had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line. The Tritons prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Joey Chammaa led the Toreros (3-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Santiago Trouet added nine points and 20 rebounds for San Diego. Bendji Pierre also recorded nine points.

UCSD went into halftime leading San Diego 32-28. Gray scored nine points in the half. McGhie scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UCSD to a six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.