Curry scores 31, makes 7 3-pointers in Warriors’ 113-103 win over Timberwolves

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 11 straight points in the fourth quarter and 31 for the night as the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-103 on Saturday night.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Brandin Podziemski had 12 and Curry — who made seven 3-pointers — added 10 assists for the Warriors.

Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo led Minnesota with 19 points apiece. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 12 boards for Minnesota.

Curry hit three 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in a 90-second span that helped the Warriors pull away after blowing a 21-point first-half lead.

Takeaways

Warriors: What a difference two days makes. On Thursday, the Warriors allowed the Grizzlies to set a franchise record with 27 3-pointers in a 144-93 drubbing in Memphis but held Minnesota to 41.9% on the night.

Timberwolves: After scoring 37 points in the first half, the Timberwolves exploded for 38 points in third quarter and came back to take the lead twice but ultimately couldn’t crawl back from their early 36-15 deficit.

Key moment

With just under four minutes to play and the Warriors leading 96-94, Edwards missed the second of two free throws. The Warriors controlled the rebound and Curry curled off a screen, caught a pass and calmly drilled a 3-pointer on the other end. After making two free throws, Curry hit two more 3s to give Golden State a 107-96 lead.

Key stat

Minnesota made 6 of 22 shots (27.3%) in each of the first two quarters. Four of the Wolves’ 12 first-half field goals were dunks, making them 8 for 40 (20%) on all other shots in the first half.

Up next

The Warriors return home to face the Pacers while the Timberwolves visit Atlanta on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba