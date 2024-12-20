Younger generations swap tradition for self-expression with holiday decorations

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether dressed in black, mimicking bare branches or decked out with enough bows for a Taylor Swift concert, the Christmas trees in some U.S. homes this year display an unconventional streak. They beckon visitors to behold the decorator’s personality, not a mere symbol of Yuletide cheer.

The new-fashioned approach to holiday decorating doesn’t end there. A demographic that ranges from teenagers up to adults shy of middle age are ditching the dominant green and red of Christmases past for pastel pink and blue palettes, going glam with faux fur, lamé and feather details, and investing in wacky or whimsical outdoor displays, according to retail and design experts.

“In a way, holiday décor for Gen Z and millennials is less about tradition and more about self-expression. It’s their own take on a season that’s all about warmth and joy, but with a thoroughly modern twist,” said Eric Goranson, an interior designer and host of the nationally syndicated radio show and podcast “Around the House.”

U.S. retailers, including Michaels, National Tree Co. and Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement retailer, have encouraged the trend by bringing out Instagram-ready holiday collections they think will resonate with younger customers and glow especially bright on social media. Some trees can be programmed with a cellphone app to play music and to flash customized lighting effects.

Seasonal home decor company Balsam Brands, which sells Christmas decorations under the Balsam Hill brand, increased its assortment of artificial twig trees embellished with fairy lights, faux crystal and pearl garlands, and bows, including metallic and glitter versions.

“They want to stand out,” Jen Derry, Balsam Brands’ chief merchandising officer, said of the customers who are putting a nontraditional spin on tree trimming. “They want to be a little different and put their own point of view out there. And then they want to share with the world.”

Michaels, based in Irving, Texas, presented customers with plenty of choices, stocking pink, blue, black and orange artificial trees as well as unusually shaped varieties such as an upside-down tree and a tree shaped like Santa Claus.

The crafts and art supply chain also launched four themed holiday collections. The first, which made its debut in September, was a candy-themed collection featuring gumdrop wreaths and tabletop trees, gingerbread knickknacks and flocking that mimicked cotton candy. Others included a woodland theme with black and cool-toned wood accents, a predominantly pink collection with ornaments inspired by “The Nutcracker” ballet.

Home Depot, meanwhile, hoped to replicate the social media buzz it received after introducing a 12-foot plastic skeleton for Halloween in 2020, now affectionately known to fans across the internet and globe as “Skelly.” Last year, the retailer presented an oversize Santa as a lawn decoration, and this year it brought out a reindeer and a nutcracker. The resin characters range from 8 feet to 8 1/2 feet tall and cost $249 to $299, according to the company’s website.

“You’re not just showing it off to your neighbors or your family,” Lance Allen, a senior merchant in Home Depot’s decorative holiday division, referring to the larger-than-life outdoor decorations. “You’re showing it to all your followers, all the friends you grew up with, even if you live hundreds of miles away.”

Another generational shift, according to Allen: Younger consumers want to put a holiday tree of some kind in every room, while Baby Boomers and members of Generation X tend to favor the custom of having one big primary tree in the living room or den.

Experts say the move toward unorthodox holiday decor began during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic as people cocooned in their homes. U.S. consumers are expected to spend an average of $71.36 on seasonal decorations this year compared to $60.95 in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group.

But those born in 1980 or after were expected to spend more: an average of $91.62 for the 35-to-44 age group, $88.44 for consumers ages 25 to 34, and $77.11 for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24, the trade group said.

Jess Druey, 27, founder of the colorful wine brand Whiny Baby, said that moving from Los Angeles to a more spacious apartment in Bakersfield, California, allowed her to be more creative with her holiday decorating. Taking cues from TikTok and Etsy, she bought a skinny artificial green tree that she hung with red and blue retro-style baubles and topped with an oversized gold bow her friend helped fashion.

“I think that my taste is very much own,” Druey said. “And I’ve always had an affinity for maximalism and eclectic. But there’s definitely been a rise this year.”

Claire Reyhle, 16, of Denver, Colorado, said TikTok videos showing pink trees and bows inspired her to decorate her bedroom in a bigger way this year. She bought a pink Christmas tree from Amazon and decorated her shelves with pink bows.

“My mom likes the minimalistic style, but more neutral,” the teenager said. “I generally like big and colorful and vibrant. So we do definitely have different styles when it comes to holidays.”