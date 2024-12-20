University of California campuses resolve discrimination complaints stemming from Gaza protests

The U.S. Department of Education said Friday it has reached an agreement with the University of California system resolving complaints from Jewish and Muslim students of discrimination and harassment during protests last spring over the war in Gaza.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights said it investigated nine complaints against University of California schools in Los Angeles (UCLA), Santa Barbara, San Diego, Davis and Santa Cruz. The complaints alleged the schools failed to respond effectively to antisemitic and anti-Arab harassment.

Under the agreement, the schools must step up reporting of complaints to the OCR office and review all complaints and reports of harassment from the past two academic years to determine if further action is needed.

The agreement also calls for more training of university employees and campus police officers about their obligations under the federal law.

The Department of Education was investigating whether the campuses violated Title VI, which bars discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, color and national origin at colleges and universities that receive federal funding.

The department reached a similar agreement with Brown University in July and is still investigating dozens of complaints from campuses around the country.

Examples of harassment can include slurs, taunts, stereotypes, name-calling and racially motivated attacks or hateful conduct, according the Department’s website.

The investigation into UCLA stemmed partly from concerns of compliance related to about 150 reports the school received about rallies in October and November 2023 and related to a pro-Palestinian encampment in spring 2024, the Department said.

“Of particular concern were reports of violence against students of Jewish ancestry,” the department said.

At rallies, protesters chanted “death to Israel” and “no peace until they’re dead,” the department said.

Muslim and Palestinian students experienced “unwanted filming, doxing, and being followed” on or near the UCLA campus, it said.

