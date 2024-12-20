Russia and Ukraine exchange missile attacks, officials say, killing at least 1 person in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched several ballistic missiles at Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, killing at least one person and injuring nine others. Authorities in Moscow claim the strike was in response to a Ukrainian attack on Russian soil using American-made weapons earlier in the day. At least three loud blasts were heard in Kyiv shortly before sunrise. The city administration said falling missile debris caused damage and sparked fires in three districts of Kyiv. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the strike was in reply to a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Rostov border region earlier Friday. That attack used six American-made Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, missiles and four Storm Shadow air-launched missiles provided by the United Kingdom, it said.

