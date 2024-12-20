Real estate brothers Oren and Alon Alexander remain in custody on sex trafficking and rape charges

MIAMI (AP) — Real estate broker Oren Alexander and his twin brother Alon will remain in custody following an initial court appearance in Miami. The brothers sought bond during the Friday afternoon hearing on sex trafficking and gang rape charges. Federal prosecutors argued they’re a flight risk and a danger to the community. The judge set a Dec. 30 detention hearing. The judge read the charges against the brothers when they appeared before him and informed them of their rights. Another Miami judge last week rejected a $115 million bail package proposed by their older brother Tal Alexander. It would have allowed all three men to be released pending trial in New York City.

