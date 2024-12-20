Murder and terrorism charges brought against Iranian officer in 2022 killing of American in Iraq
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An Iranian officer blamed for the 2022 killing of an American in Iraq has been charged in New York with federal murder and terrorism crimes. Federal authorities in New York City announced the charges on Friday against Mohammad Reza Nouri, an officer in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Y. Kim said in a release that Nouri orchestrated the killing of American Stephen Troell in front of his wife in Baghdad, Iraq, in November 2022. Federal authorities say Nouri is in custody in Iraq, where he has been convicted by an Iraqi court for his role in Troell’s murder.