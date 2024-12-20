Merkviladze scores 24 points, sparks Loyola Marymount past Southern 89-73

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Merkviladze’s 24 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat Southern 89-73 on Friday.

Merkviladze also contributed seven rebounds for the Lions (7-4). Jevon Porter added 14 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had eight rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Puoch Dobuol finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (5-6). Southern also got 16 points and four assists from Michael Jacobs. Cam Amboree also had eight points.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 19:45 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Merkviladze led his team in scoring with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 53-28 at the break. Loyola Marymount was outscored by Southern in the second half by nine points, with Porter scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

Both teams next play Sunday. Loyola Marymount hosts North Alabama and Southern goes on the road to play USC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.