Imperial County man found guilty for sexual battery and resisting correctional officers

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found guilty with five felonies and a misdemeanor, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

Ivan Quintana committed the charged crimes on March 2023 and was serving a prison sentence at Calipatria State Prison.

Quintana was charged with sexual battery on a prison employee and resisting arrest. Quintana also had previous felonies for robbery, according to the Attorney's Office.