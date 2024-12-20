Skip to Content
News

Imperial County man found guilty for sexual battery and resisting correctional officers

MGN
By
Published 10:25 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found guilty with five felonies and a misdemeanor, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

Ivan Quintana committed the charged crimes on March 2023 and was serving a prison sentence at Calipatria State Prison.

Quintana was charged with sexual battery on a prison employee and resisting arrest. Quintana also had previous felonies for robbery, according to the Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content