Greece’s former royal family seeks to reclaim citizenship 50 years after monarchy abolished

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Members of Greece’s former royal family have applied for Greek citizenship and formally acknowledged the country’s republican system of government, in a landmark move 50 years after the monarchy was abolished. A government official said relatives of the late King Constantine II, who died last year aged 82, had signed the declaration, adopting the surname “De Grece” – French for “of Greece.” Officials have not officially named the applicants. But Greek news media widely reported that ten family members have sought citizenship, including all five children of Constantine II and former Queen Anne-Marie as well as five of their grandchildren.

