YPD to conduct DUI, fireworks patrol through New Years Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) will be on the streets looking for drunk drivers this holiday season.

There will be extra DUI patrol starting December 20 through New Years Day.

They're also keeping an eye on illegal fireworks.

"During this time of the year, fireworks are only allowed during December 24th to January 3rd. Fireworks continue to be prohibited in all public properties including the sidewalks streets and the right of ways so please make sure that we are very careful with those and can't have fireworks that goes to the air," said Christina Fernandez, YPD PIO.

If you plan on drinking, also plan on having a designated driver or calling a taxi or a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft.