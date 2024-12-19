Testimony of Texas man whose execution was halted in shaken baby case is challenged again

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ attorney general is again trying to block a man on death row from giving testimony at the state Capitol. Robert Roberson was sentenced to death in 2003 for killing his 2-year-old daughter. A group of Texas lawmakers have raised doubts about his guilt. They successfully paused his execution at the last minute in October. Roberson had been under subpoena to appear before lawmakers on Friday. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office asked a court for an order blocking the subpoena Thursday. Roberson has gained bipartisan support from lawmakers and medical experts who say he was convicted on faulty evidence of shaken baby syndrome.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.