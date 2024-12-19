Swedish police to go aboard Chinese ship that was seen near Baltic cable ruptures

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say they will participate as observers as Chinese authorities conduct investigations aboard a China-flagged ship in the Baltic Sea that was seen in an area where two undersea data cables were damaged last month. Sweden’s prime minister said at the end of November that his country had formally asked China to cooperate in explaining the cable rupture, which took place in Swedish waters. Swedish, Finnish and Lithuanian authorities are investigating the rupture of the two cables, and Germany’s defense minister has said that he suspects sabotage. The Yi Peng 3, a bulk carrier, has been moored between Sweden and Denmark.

