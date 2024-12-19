Saxen scores 18, Saint Mary’s (CA) beats Merrimack 73-68

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen scored 18 points as Saint Mary’s (CA) beat Merrimack 73-68 on Thursday night.

Saxen also contributed 12 rebounds for the Gaels (10-2). Paulius Murauskas added 18 points while going 5 of 10 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and had 11 rebounds and three steals. Augustas Marciulionis shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

Sean Trumper finished with 13 points and four assists for the Warriors (5-8, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Adam Clark added 12 points and eight assists for Merrimack. Matt Becht also had 12 points.

Murauskas scored 12 points in the first half for Saint Mary’s, who led 32-26 at the break. Marciulionis scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Saint Mary’s to a five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.