Salvation Army Yuma over half of its Red Kettle Campaign fundraising goal

Published 4:59 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army says its at 62% of its annual fundraiser and is asking the community for more donations.

The Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of $110,000 and has only a week left in the season.

Salvation Army says you can make donations by doing the following:

  • Visiting SalvationArmyRedKettle.org.
  • Texting RedKettles to 51555.
  • Asking Alexa to, “Make a donation to The Salvation Army.”
  • Mailing or dropping off a check to The Salvation Army Yuma Corps Community Center, 445 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364.

“We remain hopeful,” said Lieutenant Johnathan Herzog, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Yuma. “The generous people of our community have supported their neighbors in need time and time again, and we believe the community will rally to help during the homestretch of the Red Kettle Campaign.”

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

