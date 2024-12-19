Putin opens his annual news conference, an event he uses to reinforce his authority

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened his marathon news conference and call-in show. It is an annual event he has used to reinforce his authority. Putin began by boasting about Russia’s economic performance, saying that it’s on track to grow by nearly 4% this year. He acknowledged that consumer inflation is high but insisted that the situation in the economy remains “stable.” The tightly choreographed session has been heavily dominated by domestic issues in the past years. But Putin’s comments Thursday will be closely watched for signs of any shifts in his position on Ukraine and any comment on the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

