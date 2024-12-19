MrBeast’s show includes $4.2M giveaway with app critics say may trap other borrowers with high fees
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — MrBeast’s ambitious reality show, which the YouTube megastar hopes will expand his massive online reach and turn the corner on recent controversies, is already raising questions from consumer advocates over a partnership with a fintech company. Prime Video’s Thursday premiere of the record-setting “Beast Games” capped off a tumultuous year for Jimmy Donaldson and his production company, but it also includes a $4.2 million sweepstakes run by fintech company MoneyLion, an app that sends cash advances — often for a fee to workers living paycheck to paycheck.