Harmful gas billowing from Texas and New Mexico comes mostly from smaller leaks, researchers say

Huge quantities of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, are being emitting by oil and gas operators in the 75,000-square-mile Permian Basin straddling Texas and New Mexico. So far, most efforts to reduce the flow of the gas have focused on so-called super emitters. But researchers say it’s also important to address smaller plumes of gas that are collectively responsible for a large share of methane emissions from oil and gas fields — about 70%, according to a new study.

