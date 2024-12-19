Giving for Groceries Giveaway winners give back to community
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You've heard us talk about it for months now and we've chosen our winner for our "Giving for Groceries" promotion.
We met with our winner who chose a budding non-profit to help out.
Crystal, a Yuma local, won a $250 gift card for Fry's grocery store, as well as choosing a local organization to receive $250 more.
Crystal says she's using the money to buy Christmas meals for her family.
She selected Victory Outreach to receive another $250.
"We hold them close to our heart, because they helped us in the past and I think they deserve the extra holiday help," said Crystal.
Thank you to Fry's for donating the gift cards and to ACE Hardware for helping with the giveaway.