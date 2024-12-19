Skip to Content
News

Giving for Groceries Giveaway winners give back to community

By ,
Published 2:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You've heard us talk about it for months now and we've chosen our winner for our "Giving for Groceries" promotion.

We met with our winner who chose a budding non-profit to help out.

Crystal, a Yuma local, won a $250 gift card for Fry's grocery store, as well as choosing a local organization to receive $250 more.

Crystal says she's using the money to buy Christmas meals for her family.

She selected Victory Outreach to receive another $250.

"We hold them close to our heart, because they helped us in the past and I think they deserve the extra holiday help," said Crystal.

Thank you to Fry's for donating the gift cards and to ACE Hardware for helping with the giveaway.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content