DC Mayor corrects misinformation over RFK Stadium land after celebrating start of arena renovations

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser took a break from celebrating the start of an $800 million arena renovation project to correct misinformation circulating on social media about another major Washington sports project that is suddenly in jeopardy. Bowser took aim at incorrect statements being made on Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, including the notion that Congress’ end-of-year spending bill includes $3 billion for a new football stadium. The resolution, which has been roundly criticized by Musk and President-Elect Donald Trump, includes a provision to transfer control of the land including the husk of old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District for 99 years.

