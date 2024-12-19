Collapse of budget deal over Trump’s objections leaves American farmers in limbo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — American farmers are hoping that aid to agriculture will be revived as Congress struggles to avert a looming partial government shutdown. A one-year extension of federal farm programs, around $30 billion in economic relief and a break for the ethanol industry were part of a bipartisan deal that collapsed Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump denounced it. It’s unclear whether a new deal can come together — and whether any of the farm provisions would survive in whole or in part. Even as he rejected the deal, Trump signaled that he was at least aware of concerns in farm country, which voted heavily for him in the election.

